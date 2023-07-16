Mnangagwa Warns Western Countries Not To Interfere In Zimbabwe Election

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a warning to Western countries, urging them not to interfere in the upcoming elections in the country. The southern African nation is scheduled to hold elections on 23 August.

The President made the statement on the same day that he signed the controversial Patriotic Bill into law, which has received criticism from activists and political commentators.

Mnangagwa made the remarks while commissioning the newly renovated Robert Mugabe International Airport, which was built with the assistance of China at a cost of $153 million USD. The President’s warning to foreign nations is in line with the Zimbabwean government’s stance of maintaining sovereignty and independence in the conduct of its elections and affairs. Use the link below to watch Mnangagwa’s speech:

