Mnangagwa Warns Western Countries Not To Interfere In Zimbabwe Election7 minutes ago
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a warning to Western countries, urging them not to interfere in the upcoming elections in the country. The southern African nation is scheduled to hold elections on 23 August.
The President made the statement on the same day that he signed the controversial Patriotic Bill into law, which has received criticism from activists and political commentators.
Mnangagwa made the remarks while commissioning the newly renovated Robert Mugabe International Airport, which was built with the assistance of China at a cost of $153 million USD. The President’s warning to foreign nations is in line with the Zimbabwean government’s stance of maintaining sovereignty and independence in the conduct of its elections and affairs. Use the link below to watch Mnangagwa’s speech:
Over the years, the international community has consistently denied accusations of meddling in Zimbabwean elections. They have maintained that their focus is on supporting free, fair, and credible elections in Zimbabwe. Their involvement has been in the form of providing assistance to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and other stakeholders in the electoral process, as well as monitoring and observing the elections to ensure that they meet international standards. The international community believes that the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections is crucial for the democratic development of Zimbabwe and the promotion of good governance. They have called on all political actors in Zimbabwe to respect the electoral process and refrain from any actions that could undermine the credibility of the elections.