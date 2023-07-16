Willard Katsande Urges Billiat To Leave Kaizer Chiefs

Willard Katsande Urges Billiat To Leave Kaizer Chiefs6 minutes ago
Former Kaizer Chiefs footballer, Willard Katsande, has stated that he feels it is the right time for Khama Billiat to end his five-year tenure with the club. Katsande acknowledged that the club and the player failed to reach an agreement over a new contract, and that both parties needed to prioritise their interests. Katsande told the Sowetan:
Khama is my boy and my boy is a good boy. Obviously, they (Billiat and Chiefs) didn’t reach an agreement over a new contract. I know both sides and I understand both sides. For the team, it’s a matter of trying to move in a direction where they prioritise younger players and for Billiat, he’s trying to look after himself because now he has a few years left (before retiring),” Katsande told Sowetan.
I feel like the two parties had a good journey and obviously every journey will get to its destination. So, I think this is the final destination for both sides. I wish both sides all the best going forward. It's been a good ride for Khama to be there for five years and the club looked after him for all those years.
Last week, Chiefs revealed that they had offered Billiat a new contract, which he had not responded to since his contract expired at the end of June. The club further reported that they had not heard from him since June 29th when he was at Naturena.
There have been reports linking Billiat with a move to a Tanzanian football club, Young Africans, with the club expressing interest in signing him. Billiat joined Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018.
