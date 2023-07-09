Kaizer Chiefs: Billiat Is Currently Nowhere To Be Found

Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on 30 June 2023, the Club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi. However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him. Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on 29 June and has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the Club. The team is currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is also expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found.

The former Zimbabwean footballer has been linked with a move to Tanzanian football giants, Young Africans, also known as Yanga. The club recently won the Tanzanian league and has expressed interest in signing Billiat, offering him Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League football to entice him. Although Godfrey Bakasa, Billiat’s manager, has not provided any details about the player’s future, Yanga’s president, Engineer Hersi Ally Said, confirmed that Billiat is one of the players on their radar. He praised Billiat’s quality and expressed the club’s desire to have him. Vice President Arafat Haji also confirmed interest in Billiat.

Billiat joined Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, but has not been able to replicate his form from his former club, with some observers citing differences in Chiefs and Sundowns’ styles of play. Some former players of Kaizer Chiefs have advised the club not to offer Khama Billiat a new contract, stating that he has not achieved much since he joined the team. Shane McGregor is one of those former players. McGregor admitted that it is a difficult decision to make, but for him, it is a waste of time keeping Billiat. Reports indicate that Billiat was asked to take a pay cut to stay at the club for one more year.

