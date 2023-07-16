Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Teachers Ask For Early School Closure On 18 July 2023

11 minutes ago

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has written to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education requesting that schools be closed early on 18 July 2023 citing elections scheduled for August 23. In the letter seen by Pindula News, ARTUZ cited almost 600 reports of rights violations in schools as politicians tussle for power, making schools unsafe for teachers, learners, and property. In a letter addressed to Ms. Tabela, the National Secretary General of ARTUZ, Robson Chere, highlighted two sample reports from members to illustrate the situation. In one report, learners were ordered to go home early to make way for a ZANU PF rally at Chidoma dip tank. In another report, a person was occupying school accommodation and refusing to vacate, causing problems for staff. We present the letter below: