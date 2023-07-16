Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Teachers Ask For Early School Closure On 18 July 2023

Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Teachers Ask For Early School Closure On 18 July 202311 minutes ago
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has written to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education requesting that schools be closed early on 18 July 2023 citing elections scheduled for August 23. In the letter seen by Pindula News, ARTUZ cited almost 600 reports of rights violations in schools as politicians tussle for power, making schools unsafe for teachers, learners, and property. In a letter addressed to Ms. Tabela, the National Secretary General of ARTUZ, Robson Chere, highlighted two sample reports from members to illustrate the situation. In one report, learners were ordered to go home early to make way for a ZANU PF rally at Chidoma dip tank. In another report, a person was occupying school accommodation and refusing to vacate, causing problems for staff. We present the letter below:
RE: Request for schools closure on 18 July 2023.
Attention Ms Tabela.
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ wishes to advise your good office that our members have proposed an early closing date on 18 July 2023. The proposal has been necessitated by escalating political conflict ahead of the 23 August 2023. The conflict has also spilled into schools as politicians tussle for political power. Find below two sample reports from members:Feedback
- “On Tuesday 4 July all Chidoma Primary School Learners were ordered by one head Assa Moyo to go back home at exactly 0830hrs because there was a ZANU PF rally at Chidoma dip tank. The grade 7 classroom was used as the caucus room for ZANU PF officials, ECD A classroom was used as the kitchen. At the rally ZANU PF midlands vice chairman one Chiherenge ordered all school heads that no school learner must pay fees until voting day. All teachers were ordered to go to the rally. We couldn’t take videos for fear of victimisation as teachers.”
- ” Greetings, hope you are well. Sir we are having problems at our school. We have got someone residing at our school anoti iye mudhomeni and is refusing to vacate the school accommodation. Staff is having problems of accommodation. Parikuuya zvekare mumwe munhu zvekare anoti ndevee FAZ achiitisa musangano yeZANU PF pachikoro and the school is well fenced hameno sir we need your help before we are terrorised.”
The Union has received 567 reports of such worrying content from different schools across the country. We hope your good office will protect the teacher, learner and the whole school ecosystem by allowing an early Schools closure.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals