Zimbabwe Weather: MSD Forecasts Continuation Of Cold Spell

The Meteorological Services Department, in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast, valid until Monday, 17 July 2023 noting a continuation of the cold spell.

The Met Department said on Saturday, 15 July 2023, most parts of the country experienced cloudy, windy, and cold weather in the morning with some drizzle in Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces. However, Mashonaland West and western parts of Mashonaland Central had clear skies, resulting in moderate ground frost in Henderson and slight frost in Karoi. As the day progressed, the clouds lifted and burnt off in some areas, especially in the southern provinces.

On Sunday, 16 July 2023, most parts of the country are expected to have clear skies, although patches of clouds may be seen during the day due to remnant moisture in the atmosphere. This is expected to cause nighttime temperatures to drop significantly, leading to severe ground frost in areas such as Matopos, Nyanga, Marondera, Henderson, and Gweru, while Kadoma, Lupane, Rusape, Mukandi, Chivhu, and Harare are expected to have moderate ground frost. The severe ground frost may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons. Plants and animals are also sensitive to overnight temperature declines.

