ZANU PF Sends Drones To Monitor CCC Rally

Today, our drones have counted the people and we have 124 000 people. We have also sent our drones to Gweru, where the other party is launching and there are 15 000 people.

Mnangagwa also stressed the need for peace among political parties ahead of the elections, and praised the country’s economic growth, which he claimed was the fastest in the SADC region. The party also distributed vegetable seeds, hens, goats, and mealie-meal to villagers.

NewsDay reports that before the Zaka rally, ZANU PF affiliates allegedly coerced villagers to attend the rally. Villagers who attend ZANU PF rallies are reportedly being offered fried chicken, chips, bread, bottled water, and drinks, with a local seed company providing various vegetable seeds.

ZANU PF provincial spokesperson for Masvingo, Pedzisayi Chiwewe, denied the coercion allegations, stating that all attendees come of their own volition. Meanwhile, the opposition has accused ZANU PF of abducting and victimising villagers who do not attend its rallies.

