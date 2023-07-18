Police Say Barbara Rwodzi Audio Under Investigation

In a three and half minute’s audio, Rwodzi is heard calling Assistant Inspector Matsa, based at Charandura Police Station, a “stupid idiot” and threatening to deal with the police officer.

In a post on Twitter this Tuesday, ZRP said the matter is now under investigation. Reads the post:

The ZRP has taken note of an audio circulating on social media concerning the incident involving some ZRP Charundura members allegedly with the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Honourable Barbra Rwodzi. The case is now under investigation.

Rwodzi, who is the Chirumanzu South MP (ZANU PF), lost her husband, Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi, about weeks ago.

He was an independent candidate for the Gutu West constituency.

Rwodzi’s vehicle overturned at a bridge along Chivhu-Harare Highway and he died on the spot.

He was set to contest as an “Independent Candidate 4 ED” after he was prevented from running in the ZANU PF primaries that were held in March this year.

