Zambia Lift Record Seventh COSAFA Cup Title

Zambia Lift Record Seventh COSAFA Cup Title3 minutes ago
Zambia claimed a record seventh COSAFA Cup title on Saturday after beating Lesotho 1-0 in the tournament final, played at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
Chipolopolo have now won more COSAFA titles than Zimbabwe (6) after successfully defending the title they won last year.
The only goal of the match was scored by striker Moyela Libamba in the second half.
Zimbabwe missed the last two editions of the annual COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup after the country was suspended from international football by FIFA.
FIFA suspended Zimbabwe for “third-party interference” in February 2022 after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the ZIFA board.
The suspension was lifted last week, with FIFA appointing a four-member normalisation committee that will be in charge of ZIFA until June 2024, at the latest.
