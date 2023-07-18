Zambia Lift Record Seventh COSAFA Cup Title

3 minutes ago

Zambia claimed a record seventh COSAFA Cup title on Saturday after beating Lesotho 1-0 in the tournament final, played at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Chipolopolo have now won more COSAFA titles than Zimbabwe (6) after successfully defending the title they won last year.

The only goal of the match was scored by striker Moyela Libamba in the second half.

