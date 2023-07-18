Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
HomeBusiness

Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Firms To ZWL$4 771 Per US$1

6 minutes ago
Tue, 18 Jul 2023 15:01:26 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Firms To ZWL$4 771 Per US$1

The Zimbabwe dollar on Tuesday, 18 July firmed against the US dollar on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) forex auction to ZWL$4,771.3854 from ZWL$4883.8208 per US$1.

On Friday, 14 July, the weighted average rate was ZWL$4883.8208, on 11 July, it was ZWL$4 998.8352, and on 06 July, the rate was ZWL$5 251.0640.

Today, 15 bids were received, and all 15 bids were accepted and all the bids were allotted.

The RBZ said that the total value of bids accepted was US$11,597,990.00 and the same amount was allotted.

The amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00.

The highest bid rate was ZWL$4.900.1547 while the lowest bid rate was ZWL$4 400.0000.

The central bank also said all bids within the pre-announced amount were allotted in full.

It added that all bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), insufficient ZWL and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

Image

Tags

Exchange rate

Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback