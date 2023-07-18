Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Firms To ZWL$4 771 Per US$1

Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Firms To ZWL$4 771 Per US$16 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe dollar on Tuesday, 18 July firmed against the US dollar on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) forex auction to ZWL$4,771.3854 from ZWL$4883.8208 per US$1.
On Friday, 14 July, the weighted average rate was ZWL$4883.8208, on 11 July, it was ZWL$4 998.8352, and on 06 July, the rate was ZWL$5 251.0640.
Today, 15 bids were received, and all 15 bids were accepted and all the bids were allotted.
The RBZ said that the total value of bids accepted was US$11,597,990.00 and the same amount was allotted.
The amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00.
The highest bid rate was ZWL$4.900.1547 while the lowest bid rate was ZWL$4 400.0000.
The central bank also said all bids within the pre-announced amount were allotted in full.
It added that all bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), insufficient ZWL and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.