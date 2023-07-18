Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Firms To ZWL$4 771 Per US$1

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe dollar on Tuesday, 18 July firmed against the US dollar on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) forex auction to ZWL$4,771.3854 from ZWL$4883.8208 per US$1.

On Friday, 14 July, the weighted average rate was ZWL$4883.8208, on 11 July, it was ZWL$4 998.8352, and on 06 July, the rate was ZWL$5 251.0640.

Today, 15 bids were received, and all 15 bids were accepted and all the bids were allotted.

Feedback