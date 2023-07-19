Electoral Court To Hear Linda Masarira’s Nomination Challenge On 24 July

6 minutes ago

The Electoral Court will on 24 July hear an appeal by opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party leader Linda Masarira against the rejection of her nomination by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Masarira wanted to pay her US$20 000 nomination fee using the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) but failed to make the transaction due to bank limit issues.

She had, however, met all the other required conditions for nominations as her papers were in order.

