Electoral Court To Hear Linda Masarira's Nomination Challenge On 24 July
The Electoral Court will on 24 July hear an appeal by opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party leader Linda Masarira against the rejection of her nomination by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
Masarira wanted to pay her US$20 000 nomination fee using the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) but failed to make the transaction due to bank limit issues.
She had, however, met all the other required conditions for nominations as her papers were in order.
Masarira approached the Electoral Court seeking redress arguing that she was being disenfranchised because of the country’s banking policies.
The court has now set 24 July as the date on which her challenge will be heard. Said Masarira:
The Electoral Court has given me a set down date which is 24 July 2023, to hear my appeal where I am challenging why ZEC refused to accept RTGS payment for nomination fees.
So this is the set down date that has been sent to other respondents.
Another female Presidential candidate Elisabeth Valerio, who leads the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA), successfully appealed against the rejection of her nomination by ZEC.
The court ruled that ZEC was wrong to reject her nomination and ordered that she be included on the list of presidential candidates for the 23 August 2023 elections.
More: Pindula News