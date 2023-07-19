Elisabeth Valerio Wins Nomination Appeal Against ZEC

10 minutes ago

The Electoral Court Division of the High Court in Harare has directed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to register Elisabeth Valerio, the leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA), as a presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

Valerio becomes the first female presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

The development was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR). ZLHR said:

