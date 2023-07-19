Police Express Concern Over Spike In Armed Robbery Cases

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with cases of armed robbery occurring in residential areas and business premises.

In one of the robbery cases that occurred on 15th July 2023 at a house along North End Close, Mount Pleasant, Harare a woman (39) lost US$2 650.00 cash and a cellphone, to two suspects who were armed with a pistol.

In another robbery case that occurred at a shop in Lalapanzi on 15th July 2023, two (2) suspects attacked four (4) complainants with a machete before stealing US$3 153. 00 cash.

In a related case of robbery, four (4) suspects pounced at a shop at Guwa Village, Musana, Bindura on 15th July 2023 where they stole US$280.00 and ZWL$8 000.00 cash, Econet and Net one airtime, thirteen cellphones and a laptop.

On 17th July 2023, four suspects armed with iron bars and a pistol pounced at a house in Dotito location where they attacked some family members before stealing US$1 600.00 cash, five cellphones, a laptop and a Nissan Caravan vehicle registration number AFM 7122.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that operations targeting robbery syndicates have been intensified throughout the country.

Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.