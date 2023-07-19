Uebert Angel Appointed African Union's African Parliament Ambassador

Nehanda Radio reported a source as saying Angel will be among five individuals who will be at the forefront in spearheading initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue among different faiths. Said the source:

Ambassador Angel’s extensive knowledge, influential network, and commitment to fostering unity among diverse religious communities is what saw him emerge as an ideal candidate for this vital role.

He will be part of five individuals from diverse regions in the African continent spearheading initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among different faiths.

His experience in leading Spirit Embassy, a Christian organization with a global reach and registered members who go well over 3.5 million as of their last count, provides him with deep insights into religious diversity and the promotion of mutual respect.

This appointment is a testament to the belief in his ability to bridge gaps and cultivate harmony within society.

He will emphasize the importance of religious tolerance, respect, and understanding as essential foundations for peaceful coexistence within African communities.