Uebert Angel Donates Food To ZANU PF Supporters

Angel was appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe and the Americas by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 17 March 2021.

He is also a self-proclaimed prophet and the founder and leader of Good News Church, formerly Spirit Embassy.

Angel claims God uses him to heal the sick and predict the outcomes of elections and football matches.

In early 2021, an Al Jazeera documentary called “Gold Mafia” alleged that Angel offered to use his status to assist Al Jazeera reporters who posed as Chinese nationals launder millions of dollars through a gold-smuggling scheme.

Angel claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was aware of his schemes. He said in one of the episodes:

I can call the president now, not tomorrow, now and put him on speaker, it’s not an issue. We are the government.

Despite being caught on camera bragging that he could use his diplomatic cover to carry large volumes of dirty cash into Zimbabwe as part of a laundering operation also involving gold smuggling, Angel was recently appointed as the African Union’s Pan African Parliament (PAP) Ambassador for Interfaith Dialogue and Humanitarian Affairs.

