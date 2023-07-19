Zim Embassy In South Africa Offers Citizens Transport To Travel Back Home For Elections

So, any Zimbabwean national who would like to participate in the elections was supposed to have registered in line with the Constitution.

Phiri said the embassy will provide Zimbabwean citizens with transport back to South Africa, provided they have proper documents.

Earlier this month, prominent South African opposition leader, Julius Malema, urged Zimbabweans in that country to return home and vote in the general elections.

Malema, who leads South Africa’s second-largest opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), said that his party is ready to hire buses to transport Zimbabweans so they can vote for the government of their choice.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment