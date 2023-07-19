Zim Embassy In South Africa Offers Citizens Transport To Travel Back Home For Elections

Zim Embassy In South Africa Offers Citizens Transport To Travel Back Home For Elections6 minutes ago
The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa says it has made transport available for any citizens who wish to go vote during the 23 August 2023 elections.
Zimbabwe consul-general in Johannesburg Eria Phiri told South African media that the embassy will assist those wishing to exercise their democratic right of voting. He said:
Zimbabwe is free to accept anyone who is Zimbabwean to come and participate in the elections.Feedback
So, any Zimbabwean national who would like to participate in the elections was supposed to have registered in line with the Constitution.
Phiri said the embassy will provide Zimbabwean citizens with transport back to South Africa, provided they have proper documents.
Earlier this month, prominent South African opposition leader, Julius Malema, urged Zimbabweans in that country to return home and vote in the general elections.
Malema, who leads South Africa’s second-largest opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), said that his party is ready to hire buses to transport Zimbabweans so they can vote for the government of their choice.
