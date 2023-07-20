Ezekiel Guti's Body Set To Be Repatriated On 22 July

We announce the homecoming of our Father, who is accompanied by our mother, Archbishop Prof. Eunor Guti and the family this Saturday, 22 July 2023, around 12:00 pm.

We, therefore, encourage Greater Harare, Norton, and Chitungwiza members to come in numbers and honour our Father at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare, on this historic day.

We will line up along Airport Road from the Airport Roundabout to Braeside Roundabout before the convoy proceeds to the Parlour.

You are encouraged to wear any ZAOGA FIF regalia for this occasion. Designated parking spaces have been identified, and details will be communicated by the organisers soon.

Those from outside Harare are encouraged to come for the Grand Celebrations scheduled for 3-6 August 2023.

The Overseers and the Bishops are welcome to represent their Provinces.