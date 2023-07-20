Govt Orders Advertisers To Seek Approval Before Erecting Billboards

Govt Orders Advertisers To Seek Approval Before Erecting Billboards11 minutes ago
The Government has ordered advertising companies to seek approval first before erecting campaign billboards on State highways.
The directive was issued after independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team mounted a huge billboard along Robert Mugabe Road and another along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare.
A letter dated 18 July 2023 and addressed to advertisers by the Office of The Provincial Road Engineer reads in part:
Please be informed that all content to be advertised on billboards on State highways in Mashonaland Central now requires prior approval from the office of the Provincial Road Engineer.
Therefore, each company seeking to put up new content on their billboards should take due diligence to notify this respective office before installation, clearly specifying the nature of the content.
Previously poll candidates did not seek permission to erect campaign posters on national highways.
Kasukuwere is one of the 12 candidates in the August 23 presidential race, though his nomination was challenged at the courts by ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana.
The High Court ruled in favour of Mangwana, but Kasukuwere filed a Supreme Court appeal.
More: Pindula News