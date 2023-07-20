Govt Orders Advertisers To Seek Approval Before Erecting Billboards

11 minutes ago

The Government has ordered advertising companies to seek approval first before erecting campaign billboards on State highways.

The directive was issued after independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team mounted a huge billboard along Robert Mugabe Road and another along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare.

A letter dated 18 July 2023 and addressed to advertisers by the Office of The Provincial Road Engineer reads in part:

