Ministry Of National Housing Warns Public Against Land Barons

Ministry Of National Housing Warns Public Against Land Barons4 minutes ago
The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities has warned members of the public to be wary of land barons claiming to represent the ministry and fleecing unsuspecting people of their hard-earned money.
In a statement on Wednesday, 19 July, the Ministry said land barons are on the loose claiming to facilitate the construction of houses.
The Government urged the public to report the fraudsters, who could be companies, trusts, organisations or groups, to the police. Reads the statement:
The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities would like to warn members of the public against unscrupulous companies, trusts, organisations or groups purporting to facilitate the construction of houses for individuals while demanding payments from unsuspecting home-seekers using the ministry’s name to authenticate their fraudulent activities.
The Ministry would like to categorically distance itself from such people and is treating them as fraudsters who should meet the full wrath of the law.
Any housing scheme by the ministry will be made known through a public notice in the mainstream media.
If anyone has fallen victim to such impostors and has unwittingly participated in such schemes, please make a formal report to your nearest police station.
We urge members of the public to exercise caution and verify with the ministry or respective local authorities before joining or paying for housing schemes.
The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities will not be responsible for any losses that may be incurred by individuals who transact with such unscrupulous companies.
A ballooning housing backlog countrywide has left tens of thousands of people at the mercy of land barons who acquire State land and sell it to desperate home seekers while pocketing the proceeds.
The Justice Tendai Uchena-led Commission of Inquiry into the Sale of State Land in and around Urban Settlement established that since 2005, land barons, housing cooperative leaders, property developers and politically-connected people have illegally sold $3 billion worth of urban State land.
More: Pindula News