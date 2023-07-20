Ministry Of National Housing Warns Public Against Land Barons

The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities would like to warn members of the public against unscrupulous companies, trusts, organisations or groups purporting to facilitate the construction of houses for individuals while demanding payments from unsuspecting home-seekers using the ministry’s name to authenticate their fraudulent activities.

The Ministry would like to categorically distance itself from such people and is treating them as fraudsters who should meet the full wrath of the law.

Any housing scheme by the ministry will be made known through a public notice in the mainstream media.

If anyone has fallen victim to such impostors and has unwittingly participated in such schemes, please make a formal report to your nearest police station.

We urge members of the public to exercise caution and verify with the ministry or respective local authorities before joining or paying for housing schemes.

The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities will not be responsible for any losses that may be incurred by individuals who transact with such unscrupulous companies.