Valerio Says Court Case Hampered Her Presidential Election Campaign

It’s been a long and arduous process, of course, but we are thankful that justice has been served and that we are now going to be able to actually have a presidential candidate representing our party.

Valerio, however, said she was disappointed that she had not been able to campaign as a presidential candidate while dealing with the court case and had lost time as a result.

She becomes the only female presidential candidate nominated for the 2023 elections and her name will now be added to the list of presidential candidates.

The ruling came after Valerio appealed against ZEC’s decision to reject her nomination papers when the Nomination Court sat last month.

The Nomination Court rejected Valerio’s nomination despite submitting proof that she had paid the nomination fee in full.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment