Valerio Says Court Case Hampered Her Presidential Election Campaign

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) president, Elisabeth Valerio expressed gratitude after she won her appeal against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) decision to reject her presidential nomination papers.
In an interview with CITE’s Senzeni Ncube on Wednesday, Valerio said she was thankful that justice had been served. She said:
We are very thankful for the outcome from the court. The judge did rule that we were going to be added to the ballot so I will be contesting for the presidential election on August 23.Feedback
It’s been a long and arduous process, of course, but we are thankful that justice has been served and that we are now going to be able to actually have a presidential candidate representing our party.
Valerio, however, said she was disappointed that she had not been able to campaign as a presidential candidate while dealing with the court case and had lost time as a result.
She becomes the only female presidential candidate nominated for the 2023 elections and her name will now be added to the list of presidential candidates.
The ruling came after Valerio appealed against ZEC’s decision to reject her nomination papers when the Nomination Court sat last month.
The Nomination Court rejected Valerio’s nomination despite submitting proof that she had paid the nomination fee in full.
More: Pindula News
