Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 537 Per US$1

Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 537 Per US$16 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe dollar continued firming against the United States Dollar following the latest Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction held on Thursday, 20 July.
The Zim dollar is now trading at ZWL$4 537.4909 from ZWL$4 771.3854 per US$1.
This Thursday, 13 bids were received, and all 13 bids were accepted. However, 11 bids were allotted.
The total value of bids accepted was US$6,383,500.00 and US$5,705,700 was allotted.
The amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00.
The highest bid rate was ZWL$4.711.7431 while the lowest bid rate was ZWL$4,537.4909.
Below are the rates from the last five auctions:
- 20 July: $4 537.4909
- 18 July: $4,771.3854
- 14 July: $4883.8208
- 11 July: $4 998.8352
- 06 July: $5 251.0640
More: Pindula News
