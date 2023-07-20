Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 537 Per US$1

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe dollar continued firming against the United States Dollar following the latest Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction held on Thursday, 20 July.

The Zim dollar is now trading at ZWL$4 537.4909 from ZWL$4 771.3854 per US$1.

This Thursday, 13 bids were received, and all 13 bids were accepted. However, 11 bids were allotted.

