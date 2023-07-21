Choppies Retailer Evicted From Building In Gweru CBD

5 minutes ago

Choppies, a retailer in Zimbabwe, was evicted from Adullah’s building along Main Street in Gweru Central Business District (CBD) this Friday. According to reports from workers privy to the incident, all goods were thrown out of the building, and the messenger of court locked the doors. See the pictures below:

The cause of the incident appears to be linked to the sale of the building by its Indian owner. The employer was allegedly given ample time to relocate, but refused to do so, citing a lease agreement expiring in 2025 with the previous owner. This resulted in the new owner throwing them out after they failed to meet the deadline. One till operator, who declined to be named for fear of victimisation, confirmed the details of the incident.

Feedback