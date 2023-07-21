UK Construction Faces Staff Shortages; 250K Workers Needed By 2026

UK Construction Faces Staff Shortages; 250K Workers Needed By 20267 minutes ago
Staff shortages are considered one of the main problems faced by the construction sector in the UK. According to Construction Skills Network (CSN) report, more than a quarter of a million extra construction workers will be needed by 2026 to meet growing demands in the UK sector. Carpenters, joiners, and construction managers are currently among the most in-demand job positions in the UK, along with various technical roles. The entire UK, comprising England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, is undergoing a nationwide construction boom, leading to a critical skills shortage in the industry, which is the worst it has been in many years.
To get a basic understanding of working in the UK, the official UK Government website is a good resource which will give you information on anything from taxation to Visas to transferring your driving license and everything in between.
Visa Requirements
UK construction companies tend to be hesitant to hire individuals without valid entitlement to work in the UK. While EU nationals have more relaxed rules, non-EU nationals must navigate a complicated points-based system to determine eligibility for work in the UK. Often, a written job offer is required before a Visa is granted. This creates a catch-22 situation for non-EU nationals as construction companies are often reluctant to interview candidates without a Visa in place.
Skilled Worker visa
The UK government website confirms that the Skilled Worker visa is intended for individuals who wish to perform an eligible job with an approved employer in the UK. This visa has replaced the Tier 2 (General) work visa and allows individuals to work in UK waters as well.
Eligibility
To be eligible for a Skilled Worker visa, there are a few requirements that you must meet.
1). You must work for a UK employer who has been approved by the Home Office.
2). You must have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ from your employer that contains information about the job being offered to you in the UK.
3). The job you are offered must be on the list of eligible occupations.
4). The minimum salary you are paid will depend on the type of work you do.
The specific eligibility depends on your job. You must have a confirmed job offer before you apply for your visa.
Knowledge of English
You must be able to speak, read, write and understand English. You’ll usually need to prove your knowledge of English when you apply. If you’re not eligible for a Skilled Worker visa You may be eligible for another type of visa to work in the UK.
How to apply
You must apply online. How you apply depends on whether you’re:
- outside the UK and are coming to the UK
- inside the UK and extending your current visa
- inside the UK and switching from a different visa
If you want to change your job or employer, you must apply to update your visa.
Your partner and children can apply to join you or stay in the UK as your ‘dependants’ if they’re eligible.
How long it takes
You can apply for a visa up to 3 months before the day you are due to start work in the UK. This date is listed on your certificate of sponsorship. As part of your application, you’ll need to prove your identity and provide your documents. You may need to allow extra time if you need an appointment to do this. You’ll find out if you need one when you start your application.
Getting a decision
After applying online and submitting your documents and identity proof, you can expect a decision on your visa within three weeks if you’re outside the UK and eight weeks if you’re inside the UK. You may opt for a faster decision by paying an additional fee.How you do this depends on whether you’re outside the UK or inside the UK.
How much it costs
To apply for a visa, every applicant including your partner and children must pay the application fee, healthcare surcharge for each year of stay, and provide evidence of sufficient personal savings. Check how much money you’ll need.