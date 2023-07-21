UK Construction Faces Staff Shortages; 250K Workers Needed By 2026

7 minutes ago

Staff shortages are considered one of the main problems faced by the construction sector in the UK. According to Construction Skills Network (CSN) report, more than a quarter of a million extra construction workers will be needed by 2026 to meet growing demands in the UK sector. Carpenters, joiners, and construction managers are currently among the most in-demand job positions in the UK, along with various technical roles. The entire UK, comprising England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, is undergoing a nationwide construction boom, leading to a critical skills shortage in the industry, which is the worst it has been in many years.

To get a basic understanding of working in the UK, the official UK Government website is a good resource which will give you information on anything from taxation to Visas to transferring your driving license and everything in between.

Visa Requirements

UK construction companies tend to be hesitant to hire individuals without valid entitlement to work in the UK. While EU nationals have more relaxed rules, non-EU nationals must navigate a complicated points-based system to determine eligibility for work in the UK. Often, a written job offer is required before a Visa is granted. This creates a catch-22 situation for non-EU nationals as construction companies are often reluctant to interview candidates without a Visa in place.

