ZANU PF Senior Official Accuses CIO Boss Of Ordering Hit In Parliamentary Seat Fight

8 minutes ago

Tafadzwa Shumba, a member of Zimbabwe’s ZANU PF Central Committee, has accused the Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Isaac Moyo, of ordering a hit on him in an ongoing fight for Mwenezi West’s parliamentary seat.

Shumba challenged Moyo’s wife, Priscilla at ZANU PF’s primaries and later went independent after alleging that he lost due to the influence of Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) and CIO operatives.

He disputed ZANU PF primary election results that placed him second behind Priscilla and wrote numerous letters to the party’s leadership raising complaints over FAZ’s operations to her benefit. He now claims that his car was hijacked at gunpoint and torched. He claimed that the attackers were looking for him and had been sent by Moyo. He said moments after losing the vehicle:

Feedback