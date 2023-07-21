Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid Until 23 July 2023

3 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast, which is valid until Sunday 23 July 2023. The report indicates that mostly cloudy, windy, and cool conditions with light rain and drizzle have been experienced in several provinces, including Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matabeleland North, much of Midlands, Mashonaland East, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, and Masvingo. However, northern areas of Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, and Central were mostly sunny and mild during the day, though cold both morning and night.

The forecast indicates that clear skies and very cold morning conditions are expected on Saturday 22 July 2023, in Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, the northern districts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West, and Central provinces. It is expected to become mild during the day before cooling again in the evening. Matabeleland South, the southern parts of Midlands, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, and Masvingo provinces should experience mostly cloudy and cold weather early on, transitioning to less cloud cover with temperatures in the cool category by midday.

The report cautions that the very cold weather may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons. It also advises taking measures to keep warm and ensure that vulnerable members are dressed appropriately. Additionally, farmers should monitor temperature within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on the bird population. There is also a need for frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold, and farmers are advised to consult with their local Agritex Officers for better advice.

