Zimbabwe, WHO Launch Project To Improve Mental Health Care

3 minutes ago

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in Zimbabwe, with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Zimbabwe has launched a project aimed at addressing the country’s significant challenges in meeting the mental health (MH) care needs of its population.

Zimbabwe has only two psychiatric hospitals and one psychiatrist for every one million people, leaving the vast majority of the population with limited access to MH care, including the 67.8% living in rural areas, NewsDay reported. The concentration of MH resources in major cities and hospitals makes the integration of MH care at the primary healthcare level crucial.

To address the urgent need for expanded MH services at the PHC level, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in Zimbabwe, with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Zimbabwe, officially launched the FRIENDZ project on Wednesday. The goal of the project is to scale up the assessment and management of priority mental, neurological, and substance abuse disorders, extending from community to primary and tertiary healthcare levels in Zimbabwe. The ambitious goal is to reach over one million people by 2025 with quality MH services. Speaking at the launch, Patience Maunganidze, MoHCC deputy director for mental health said:

Feedback