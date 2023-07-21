Zimbabwe, WHO Launch Project To Improve Mental Health Care

Zimbabwe, WHO Launch Project To Improve Mental Health Care3 minutes ago
The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in Zimbabwe, with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Zimbabwe has launched a project aimed at addressing the country’s significant challenges in meeting the mental health (MH) care needs of its population.
Zimbabwe has only two psychiatric hospitals and one psychiatrist for every one million people, leaving the vast majority of the population with limited access to MH care, including the 67.8% living in rural areas, NewsDay reported. The concentration of MH resources in major cities and hospitals makes the integration of MH care at the primary healthcare level crucial.
To address the urgent need for expanded MH services at the PHC level, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in Zimbabwe, with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Zimbabwe, officially launched the FRIENDZ project on Wednesday. The goal of the project is to scale up the assessment and management of priority mental, neurological, and substance abuse disorders, extending from community to primary and tertiary healthcare levels in Zimbabwe. The ambitious goal is to reach over one million people by 2025 with quality MH services. Speaking at the launch, Patience Maunganidze, MoHCC deputy director for mental health said:
Through this programme, we will train health workers at the PHC level to provide quality mental health services, ensuring no one is left behind.
The FRIENDZ project is being implemented in Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Harare, and Matabeleland North provinces over a three-year period. It is part of the Zimbabwe Special Initiative for Mental Health and is implemented in partnership with WHO and Friendship Bench. Friendship bench director Dixon Chibanda said the FRIENDZ project would enhance access to quality MH services. Chibanda said:
The FRIENDZ project will allow us to increase access to community-based MH services, reaching deep into marginalised communities to serve those who often do not get access to such services.
The project has received support from Grand Challenges Canada, which has committed US$820,000. The funds are allocated under the WHO Special Initiative for Mental Health, supported by Norad and USAid, with a total budget of US$2.1 million.
Jean-Marie Dangou, WHO Zimbabwe country representative, expressed excitement about integrating the WHO Mental Health Gap Action Programme and Friendship Bench Problem Solving Therapy within the FRIENDZ project framework. He said:
Universal health coverage cannot be achieved without MH. Therefore, we are steadfast in our commitment to assist Zimbabwe in fortifying its MH services.
Following the successful launch, the programme will shift its focus to capacity building for health workers in the four identified provinces. The programme is aimed at low and middle-income countries.