Ziscosteel Says It Is Assisting Former Employees Get Pension A Decade Later

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Ziscosteel) has announced that it is working to help its former employees receive their pension pay-outs, but that the responsibility now lies with the government. This follows the investment of US$1.3 billion over three years by Kuvimba Mining House (KMH), which is working to revive the mothballed Redcliff-based steelworks. KMH, which has extensive mining interests in gold, nickel, chrome, and platinum and is backed by both private and state shareholding, has been revitalizing closed gold mines and won the tender to revive Ziscosteel ahead of six other bidders.

Ziscosteel’s former employees were left empty-handed over a decade ago when the giant steelworks collapsed in 2008. In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Ziscosteel CEO Farai Karonga stated that the issue of pay-outs is “basically not a ZISCO issue anymore.” He explained that the pensions were wiped out after being wholly converted to local currency through the government’s Exchange Control Directive RT120/2018. Karonga said that while Ziscosteel will assist the former employees as part of its corporate social responsibility, the issue is now a dispute and the former employees are going to parliament to correct it. He said: