NSSA Vows To Act On Officials Implicated In Looting Pension Fund

Fundira who was appointed chairman in May spoke after a ceremony to honour outstanding insurers at the Independent Insurance Survey Awards 2023 on Wednesday this week.

The announcement follows the authority’s success at the 2023 Good Practice Awards in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where NSSA won three certificates of merit in recognition of service delivery initiatives. NSSA also won three awards at the Independent Insurance Survey Awards 2023.

NSSA’s acting general manager, Charles Shava, said that the awards demonstrate the authority’s journey towards service delivery excellence. He said NSSA’s vision is to become a world-class provider of social security by 2030, and Shava emphasised the importance of investing in technology to achieve this goal.

NSSA has over the years lost millions of dollars through corruption by some of the officials and some senior government officials, including former Public Service minister Priscah Mupfumira, who allegedly prejudiced the authority of US$6.5 million. The case is still pending. Corruption has resulted in the authority’s inability to pay pensioners. Some government retirees are reportedly receiving only US$35 as their pension pay-outs, despite decades of loyal service.

