Form 3 Student Killed At A Bar

Mahoko added that on Saturday, Sindiso Hlazo was seen drinking beer in the company of other unknown men at Chilax Nightclub in Torwood Shopping Centre, Redcliff around 1 AM. At around 2:30 AM, the bar attendant was informed by patrons that a male juvenile’s body was found outside the nightclub. He added:

The bar attendant discovered that it was the same boy she had earlier on seen in the nightclub. During scene attendance, police observed some bleeding from the right ear.

Insp Mahoko said no arrests have been made, and members of the public with information concerning the case are urged to approach the nearest police station to assist with investigations. He said:

We are appealing to members of the public who might have information concerning this case to approach their nearest police station so that the culprits involved may be brought to book.

According to Zimbabwean law, underage individuals are not allowed to enter or consume alcohol in bars, nightclubs, or any other licensed premises that serve alcohol. The legal drinking age in Zimbabwe is 18 years old, and anyone found serving alcohol or allowing underage individuals to consume it can be prosecuted and fined. The law is in place to protect minors from the harmful effects of alcohol and to promote responsible drinking among the general public. It is the responsibility of the bar owners and staff to ensure that they do not serve alcohol to underage individuals and to comply with the law.

While some underage individuals may lie about their age and may have developed physical features that make them appear older than they actually are, it is still the responsibility of bar owners and staff to ensure that they do not serve alcohol to underage individuals.

