Honda Fit Crew Robs Passenger Of Over US$12 000 Cash

… police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery in which a man (44) lost US$ 12 222.00 cash to four unknown suspects travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle on 18/07/23 along Hombarume Road, between Zengeza turn-off and Zengeza 2 Shopping Centre. The suspects had offered the complainant a lift from Huruyadzo Shopping centre, Chitungwiza to Harare CBD.

The police are calling on anyone with information that may assist in the investigations to come forward to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

The Trend:

The rise in cases of passengers being robbed by motorists and vice versa is increasingly becoming a concern for police in Zimbabwe. The consequences of such crimes are grave, with some victims being robbed and raped. In 2021, a 31-year-old man who impersonated being a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer was arrested on 19 rape charges. The accused, Sam Muropa, and his accomplices committed a spate of armed robbery cases in greater Harare between January and July 2021. They would offer transport to unsuspecting women, rob and rape them. They used the proceeds to buy an Audi A4 registration AFA 0272. Several complainants filed charges against Muropa, with the latest incidents being on August 15 and 16, 2021, where two women were robbed and raped by Muropa.

In a related case, two men from Beitbridge were jailed last year for an effective nine years for robbing a taxi driver they had hired of valuables worth US$4,100.

The incidents highlight the need for people to be cautious and vigilant, report any suspicious activities to the police, and ensure that they take measures to protect themselves from such crimes. In a bid to curb the rising crime, police have been urging members of the public to avoid boarding private motor vehicles or mshika-shika, where the chances of robbery are high. They further advise motorists not to pick up people they do not know.

