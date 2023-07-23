Parirenyatwa Hospital Speaks On Water Crisis, Sewer Blockage

6 minutes ago

The Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (PGH) in Zimbabwe says it is taking steps to address a recent water crisis and sewer blockage that affected the facility.

Reports on social media had suggested that the hospital had cancelled all elective theatre lists for all disciplines and specialities of surgery due to a lack of water, while patients at the Annex were reportedly discharged due to dysfunctional toilets caused by blocked sewer. However, the Head of public relations for PGH, Linos Dhire, confirmed that the situation was under control, with the hospital experiencing unexpected pipe bursts that affected a few areas of the hospital in terms of water availability and coincidental sewer blockage at their Mental Health Hospital. He said: