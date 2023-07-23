Parirenyatwa Hospital Speaks On Water Crisis, Sewer Blockage

Parirenyatwa Hospital Speaks On Water Crisis, Sewer Blockage6 minutes ago
The Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (PGH) in Zimbabwe says it is taking steps to address a recent water crisis and sewer blockage that affected the facility.
Reports on social media had suggested that the hospital had cancelled all elective theatre lists for all disciplines and specialities of surgery due to a lack of water, while patients at the Annex were reportedly discharged due to dysfunctional toilets caused by blocked sewer. However, the Head of public relations for PGH, Linos Dhire, confirmed that the situation was under control, with the hospital experiencing unexpected pipe bursts that affected a few areas of the hospital in terms of water availability and coincidental sewer blockage at their Mental Health Hospital. He said:
We have had an unexpected pipe burst which has affected a few areas of the hospital in terms of water availability. We also had a coincidental sewer blockage at our Mental Health Hospital.Feedback
Both issues will be sorted out this weekend as the needed materials have already been procured. In the meantime, emergencies have been prioritized as usual in theatres and Annexe. The rest of the mega Health Institution is functioning as usual.
Dhire added that normal service will soon be restored, and hospital authorities are working to return the situation to normalcy.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals