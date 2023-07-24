Rehabilitation Of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road Resumes - Minister

Rehabilitation Of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road Resumes - Minister4 minutes ago
The Government says the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway has started, with Bitumen World (Private) Limited teams already on the ground.
This follows an urgent call by motorists and business leaders for the Government to repair the badly damaged road.
Addressing delegates during the 2023 Infrastructure Summit and Expo, which was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, said funds have been released for the rehabilitation of the road. He said:
We thank His Excellency for being a listening President. You don’t just hear, but act.
Last week we were inundated with calls especially from this province (Matabeleland North) complaining about the state of Victoria Falls Road, and others were saying: ‘Minister have you driven on that road yourself?.
I want to thank you Your Excellency in that when you directed and mandated me this last week that you wanted the road works to start progressively before you land in this particular city, and precisely this has happened.
I want to thank you Your Excellency for the money you have given us, the contractor is now back on the road doing the work, and for this you deserve applause.
The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway is a strategic trade route on the regional north-to-south corridor, linking Zimbabwe with South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia as well as the DRC.
The deplorable state of the road has been blamed on the increased number of haulage trucks that mainly transport coal from different mining companies.
