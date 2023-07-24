Rehabilitation Of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road Resumes - Minister

We thank His Excellency for being a listening President. You don’t just hear, but act.

Last week we were inundated with calls especially from this province (Matabeleland North) complaining about the state of Victoria Falls Road, and others were saying: ‘Minister have you driven on that road yourself?.

I want to thank you Your Excellency in that when you directed and mandated me this last week that you wanted the road works to start progressively before you land in this particular city, and precisely this has happened.

I want to thank you Your Excellency for the money you have given us, the contractor is now back on the road doing the work, and for this you deserve applause.