Zimbabwe PSL 2023 Matchday 16 Results, Highlanders March On

5 minutes ago
Mon, 24 Jul 2023 07:13:41 GMT
Highlanders retained the top stop in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after beating Manica Diamonds at Barbourfileds Stadium on Sunday.

Defender Peter Muduhwa scored the solitary goal in the 27th minute.

Highlanders made it five wins in a row to maintain a four-point lead at the top of the log standings after the Matchday 16 round of fixtures.

Bosso are on 34 points, Ngezi Platinum are in the second spot on 30 points, while Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum are on 26 points each.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 Results:

Saturday, 22 July

Green Fuel 1-0 Dynamos

CAPS United 1-1 Triangle United

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Ngezi Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-2 Herentals

Yadah Stars 1-3 Chicken Inn

Sunday, 23 July

Highlanders 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Hwange 0-0 FC Platinum

Sheasham 0-0 Black Rhinos

Simba Bhora 1-2 ZPC Kariba

