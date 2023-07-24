Zimbabwe PSL 2023 Matchday 16 Results, Highlanders March On

Zimbabwe PSL 2023 Matchday 16 Results, Highlanders March On5 minutes ago
Highlanders retained the top stop in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after beating Manica Diamonds at Barbourfileds Stadium on Sunday.
Defender Peter Muduhwa scored the solitary goal in the 27th minute.
Highlanders made it five wins in a row to maintain a four-point lead at the top of the log standings after the Matchday 16 round of fixtures.
Bosso are on 34 points, Ngezi Platinum are in the second spot on 30 points, while Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum are on 26 points each.
Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 Results:
Saturday, 22 July
Green Fuel 1-0 Dynamos
CAPS United 1-1 Triangle United
Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Ngezi Platinum
Bulawayo Chiefs 1-2 Herentals
Yadah Stars 1-3 Chicken Inn
Sunday, 23 July
Highlanders 1-0 Manica Diamonds
Hwange 0-0 FC Platinum
Sheasham 0-0 Black Rhinos
Simba Bhora 1-2 ZPC Kariba
More: Pindula News