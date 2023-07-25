Kazembe Warns Illegal Lotteries And Gaming Operators

All perpetrators of crime ought to be met with an equal measure of justice.

Kazembe commissioned three Toyota GD6 vehicles to improve operational efficiency on the board.

He also disbursed $120 million to eight organisations and another US$3 000 to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC). Said Kazembe:

This will undoubtedly improve operational efficiency. Cases of illegal operators are being reported and with the procurement of these reliable vehicles, the Lotteries and Gaming Board’s response will be enhanced. Our operators, some of whom transgress wantonly, should appreciate that with these vehicles, the Lotteries and Gaming Board will not take long to be at their doorstep. It is my hope that these vehicles will enhance the supervision efforts by the Regulator, hence reducing the propensity or appetite to transgress by mischievous elements that are making it difficult for the legitimate operators.

The Lotteries and Gaming Board is the Regulatory Board in Zimbabwe with the governance and supervision responsibility of all gaming activities.

