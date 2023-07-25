Kazembe Warns Illegal Lotteries And Gaming Operators

Kazembe Warns Illegal Lotteries And Gaming Operators6 minutes ago
The Government says it has availed more resources for the Lotteries and Gaming Board and other agencies to clamp down on organisers of illegal lotteries and gaming activities.
Speaking during a visit at the Lotteries and Gaming Board offices in Harare on Monday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said organisers of illegal lotteries will be arrested and face the full wrath of the law. He said:
I want to warn these illegal operators and implore my officers to understand that there are no sacred cows within the gaming industry.Feedback
All perpetrators of crime ought to be met with an equal measure of justice.
Kazembe commissioned three Toyota GD6 vehicles to improve operational efficiency on the board.
He also disbursed $120 million to eight organisations and another US$3 000 to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC). Said Kazembe:
This will undoubtedly improve operational efficiency. Cases of illegal operators are being reported and with the procurement of these reliable vehicles, the Lotteries and Gaming Board’s response will be enhanced.
Our operators, some of whom transgress wantonly, should appreciate that with these vehicles, the Lotteries and Gaming Board will not take long to be at their doorstep.
It is my hope that these vehicles will enhance the supervision efforts by the Regulator, hence reducing the propensity or appetite to transgress by mischievous elements that are making it difficult for the legitimate operators.
The Lotteries and Gaming Board is the Regulatory Board in Zimbabwe with the governance and supervision responsibility of all gaming activities.
