Tobacco Selling Season Ends On 31 July

However, growers will still be able to sell their auction tobacco through a mop-up sale.

The final auction clean-up sales will be held on Wednesday 30 August 2023.

TIMB said contract sales will continue to operate until such a time when individual contractors have fully received all their tobacco.

According to statistics released by TIMB on day 92 of sale, a total of 291.1 million kg of tobacco worth US$882.2 million had been sold at an average price of $3.03 per kilogramme.

Of the total volume of tobacco sold to date, 271.2 million kg were sold via the contract system while the remainder went under the hammer.

More: Pindula News

