Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 505 Per US$1

The local unit today gained $32.0677 against the United States dollar to average $4 505.4232 at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction.

This Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 16 bids were received, and all 16 bids were accepted. However, only 6 bids were allotted.

The total value of bids accepted was US$14,471.600.00 and US$7,900,600.00 was allotted.

