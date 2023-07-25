Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 505 Per US$1

7 minutes ago
Tue, 25 Jul 2023 15:29:40 GMT
The local unit today gained $32.0677 against the United States dollar to average $4 505.4232 at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction.

This Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 16 bids were received, and all 16 bids were accepted. However, only 6 bids were allotted.

The total value of bids accepted was US$14,471.600.00 and US$7,900,600.00 was allotted.

The amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00.

The highest bid rate was ZWL$4,580.0000 while the lowest bid rate was ZWL$4,480.0000.

Below are the rates from the last six auctions:

  • 25 July: $4 505.4232
  • 20 July: $4 537.4909
  • 18 July: $4,771.3854
  • 14 July: $4883.8208
  • 11 July: $4 998.8352
  • 06 July: $5 251.0640

