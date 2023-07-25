Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 505 Per US$1

Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 505 Per US$17 minutes ago
The local unit today gained $32.0677 against the United States dollar to average $4 505.4232 at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction.
This Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 16 bids were received, and all 16 bids were accepted. However, only 6 bids were allotted.
The total value of bids accepted was US$14,471.600.00 and US$7,900,600.00 was allotted.
The amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00.
The highest bid rate was ZWL$4,580.0000 while the lowest bid rate was ZWL$4,480.0000.
Below are the rates from the last six auctions:
- 25 July: $4 505.4232
- 20 July: $4 537.4909
- 18 July: $4,771.3854
- 14 July: $4883.8208
- 11 July: $4 998.8352
- 06 July: $5 251.0640
More: Pindula News
Tags
Exchange rateExchange RatesForexForex AuctionForex Auction AllotmentsForex Auction SystemForex Auction Trading SystemWholesale Foreign Exchange AuctionZim dollarZimbabwe Dollar