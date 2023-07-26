FC Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs Excluded From CAF Competitions

FC Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs Excluded From CAF Competitions7 minutes ago
FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs were excluded from the 2023/24 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions, respectively, despite the lifting of the FIFA suspension this month.
This was confirmed by CAF ahead of Tuesday’s draw in Cairo, Egypt.
FC Platinum are Castle Lager Premiership champions while Bulawayo Chiefs are the Chibuku Super Cup winners.
Chairman of the recently-appointed ZIFA normalisation committee, Lincoln Mutasa said Zimbabwe will only be able to send teams to the CAF inter-club competitions next year.
Mutasa said that when the clubs were slotted in, Zimbabwe was still under FIFA suspension. He said:
The teams were entered when we were under suspension. We will only be able to send teams to the inter-club competitions next year.
However, the Warriors have been included in the FIFA 2026 World Cup African Zone qualifiers.
Zimbabwe was drawn against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Rwanda, Lesotho and Benin.
More: Pindula News