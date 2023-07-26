Security Guard Found Dead, With Deep Cut On The Head

Security Guard Found Dead, With Deep Cut On The Head7 minutes ago
A security guard was found dead with a cut on his head at a business premises in Harare.
Police said that Chamunorwa Charuma (40) was found dead on 24 July 2023 in Msasa, Harare.
Posting on Twitter, police said the incident is still under investigation. Police said:
Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a security guard, Chamunorwa Charuma (40) was found dead with a cut on the head at a business premise in Masasa on 24/07/23. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
Security guards can ensure their safety at work by remaining alert and attentive to their surroundings.
Guards should also use protective equipment such as helmets, vests, gloves, or safety shoes.
The safety of security guards can further be enhanced by adhering to established protocols and procedures to maintain clear and open lines of communication with supervisors, colleagues, and other stakeholders.
Above all, guards should avoid complacency and avoid becoming too relaxed in their role.
More: Pindula News