Stanbic Bank Helps 15 Children With Disabilities Undergo Life-changing Surgery

It operates a global network of children’s hospitals pairing world-class surgical and spiritual care to serve children with treatable disabilities and their families regardless of their economic status, ethnicity, religious background, or gender.

CURE Zimbabwe engages partners such as Stanbic Bank to fund surgical operations for treatable disabilities such as bowed legs, knock knees, clubfoot, brittle bones, windswept, neglected trauma, and burn contractures.

The 15 children who underwent the surgeries last week include boys and girls who had lost all hope of ever healing or recovering from their conditions.

One of the children had been wheelchair-bound since birth and suffering from crouch gait – an abnormal walking condition characterised by the upward bending of the ankles (ankle dorsiflexion); bent knees (knee flexion), and bent hips (hip flexion) – is now on his way to full recovery and walking properly after Stanbic bank’s intervention.

Stanbic Bank Chief Executive (CE), Solomon Nyanhongo, speaking at the official signing ceremony, said the financial services institution derived deep satisfaction from changing the fortunes of the 15 children whose lives would normally have been problematic due to the nurture of their disabilities.

Speaking shortly after visiting the 15 children who were recovering at CURE Zimbabwe Hospital wards, Nyanhongo said the surgical and spiritual care offered by CURE Zimbabwe resonated with Stanbic Bank’s quest to not only drive Africa and, in particular, Zimbabwe’s growth but make a difference within the communities in which it operates. He said:

Our tour of the wards has been an eye-opener for the Stanbic Bank staff. This life-changing and transformational work CURE Zimbabwe is doing is astonishing. To see someone come in literally unable to do anything and leave full of life and hope through surgical operations gives us satisfaction that we are indeed contributing to the welfare of the members of the community in which we operate.

He said such transformation for the beneficiaries was a source of inspiration for the Standard Bank Group subsidiary, whose well-thought-out Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives included propping up health care delivery, provision of education, water, sanitation, and looking after the environment.

