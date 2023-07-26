Warriors Still Need Musona, Billiat, Says Dynamos Captain

Personally, I feel that the two are at the peak of their careers, and the country still needs their services.

You try to look around to see who is better than those two in their positions in the Warriors team at the moment… you won’t find any. Their talent and experience are still needed.

People might say we now need new blood in the team, but we as youngsters we need people like Musona to guide, push and motivate us.

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi considered by some football fans to be the G.O.A.T, the greatest footballer of all time, came out of retirement to lead his country to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022.

Makarati said Musona (33) and Billiat (32) should emulate what Messi did. He said:

Messi retired from Argentina but came back and won the World Cup for his country. Age is still on their side. We have seen players like Pepe (40) and Christiano Ronaldo (38) playing for Portugal, while Luka Modric (37) is still going strong at Real Madrid and Croatia. If you compare those players I have mentioned, with, for example, Musona, you will see that he is still very young and has at least three to five years of him playing for the national team.

Billiat announced his retirement from international football in November 2021 saying he has run his race and it is time for him to pave the way for fresh talent.

Musona then announced his retirement from the Warriors in May 2022 after playing for the team since 2010, a period in which he featured 51 times and scored 24 goals.

