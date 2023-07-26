ZANU PF Pays ZBC For Live Coverage Of Rallies, Says Mangwana

3 minutes ago

The Government has said ZANU PF pays the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Services (ZBC) for all rallies that are broadcast LIVE on ZBCtv.

Ndavaningi Mangwana, the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the opposition CCC party should pay ZBC for live coverage of its rallies.

He made the remarks while responding o a statement issued by CCC on Tuesday, 25 July alleging State media bias in covering political events. Said Mangwana:

Feedback