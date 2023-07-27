Coup: Niger Soldiers Oust President Bazoum After His Detention By Presidential Guard

It was unclear where the president was at the time of Abdramane’s announcement or if he had resigned.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in New Zealand that they support President Mohamed Bazoum. He said:

I spoke with President Bazoum earlier this morning and made clear that the United States resolutely supports him as the democratically elected president of Niger. We call for his immediate release.

The military takeover marks the seventh coup in the West and Central Africa region since 2020, which could further complicate Western efforts to help countries in the Sahel region fight against armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS (ISIL).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the apparent coup and condemned any effort to seize power by force and undermine democratic governance, peace, and stability in Niger. He called on all actors involved to exercise restraint and protect constitutional order.

French President Emmanuel Macron too “strongly condemned all attempts to take power by force” in Niger.

Earlier on Wednesday, the African Union and ECOWAS described the moves against Bazoum as an attempt to unseat the democratically elected president. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the ECOWAS commission’s chairman, stated that the regional bloc’s leadership would resist any attempt to topple Niger’s government. He emphasized that lovers of democracy will not tolerate any incapacitation of a democratically elected government. The president of neighbouring Benin, Patrice Talon, flew into Niger to assess the situation and stated that all means will be used, if necessary, to restore constitutional order in Niger and that the ideal situation would be for everything to be done in peace and harmony.

According to Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna, the situation in Niger is of great concern to the US and its allies, as Niger is the last US ally left in the region. Governments in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso have been toppled in military coups, and both countries have expelled French soldiers and turned to Russian-backed forces for protection. The US has two drone bases in Niger and about 800 troops involved in training the Nigerian military. The developments in Niger could be the next step in the region and the US has been watching with great concern.

Niger is a pivotal ally for Western powers seeking to help fight the armed groups and is also a key partner of the European Union in the fight against irregular migration from sub-Saharan Africa.

