Hwange Thermal Power Station's Unit 7 Now Running Commercially: Authorities

Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 7 began running on a commercial basis on 27 July 2023 after a successful reliability run following its synchronisation. The unit is now feeding 300MW into the national grid, according to Power China Zimbabwe. Said the company:

Unit #7 of the Hwange Power Station Expansion Project obtained the COD (Commercial Operation Date) certificate, which certifies that unit #7 was officially put into commercial operation at 0:00 on July 27.

Unit 7 is part of the Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project which costs $1.4 billion. The project includes Unit 8 whose synchronisation was postponed due to technical challenges. Last week, Energy and Power Development Minister Soda Zhemu said Units 7 and 8 were expected to feed 600MW into the national grid before the end of the month.

