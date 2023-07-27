Kasukuwere Vows To End Gukurahundi If Elected Zimbabwe's President

7 minutes ago

Former ZANU-PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, has said he is intending to put an end to the Gukurahundi if he becomes president.

The Gukurahundi period was a dark chapter in Zimbabwe’s history during which thousands of people from Matabeleland and Midlands were killed by the Fifth Brigade, an elite army unit, between 1982 and 1987.

In his election manifesto, as he seeks to become Zimbabwe’s next president, Kasukuwere has promised a permanent resolution and peaceful closure to the Gukurahundi question, which has been the subject of a raging debate on whether it should be classified as genocide. Kasukuwere’s manifesto talks about reparations and claims his government will make up to R18 billion ($1 billion) available to address the more than three-decade-old issue. Reads the manifesto:

