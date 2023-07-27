Masarira's Appeal Against ZEC's Rejection Of Her Presidential Candidacy Dismissed

7 minutes ago

The High Court has dismissed Linda Masarira’s appeal against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for rejecting her nomination papers to run for President due to a failure to pay nomination fees on time.

The court decision means that Masarira will not be contesting in the 2023 presidential elections. Masarira’s legal team said they do not know yet why the application was dismissed adding that they will only know after going through the full judgment which they are expecting this afternoon or Friday morning.

Speaking after the court session, Masarira expressed disappointment with the ruling, stating that it reflects on the treatment of female politicians in Zimbabwe and claims that her political rights have been violated. She also said the way forward will be determined after reading the full judgement.

