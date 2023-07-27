President Mnangagwa Gets Helicopter From President Putin

There are doubts and suspicions about the nature of the helicopter “donation” with some commentators expressing concerns that not enough information has been provided regarding the gift. Some have questioned the motives behind the donation.

Several commentators on Twitter suggested that the gift could be part of a larger exchange that may not have been disclosed to the public.

In May 2023, Zimbabwe took delivery of 18 helicopters from Russia as part of an approximately $320 million public-private partnership deal between the two nations. These helicopters will be deployed in the health and security sectors, as well as during natural disasters. The partnership is seen as an indication of the growing relations between Harare and Moscow, with additional helicopters set to arrive by 2025.

According to reports, the 18 helicopters were bought for $10 million each, even though they are believed to be secondhand and originally cost $2.5 million when new. Former Minister of Finance and CCC deputy president, Tendai Biti, has raised concerns that procurement procedures were not followed in the purchase of the helicopters.

