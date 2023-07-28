HEXCO Results For June 2023 Examinations Released

HEXCO Results For June 2023 Examinations Released2 minutes ago
The Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Ministry has announced the release of the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) results for the June 2023 examinations.
Examination centres have been advised to collect the results from their respective regions starting next Monday. The results have shown a significant increase in the pass rate, from 60.9 percent in the previous year to 79 percent this season. In a statement, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the teaching and learning process and noted that the increase in the pass rate is due to the direct interaction and quality teaching between students and teachers. He said:
We thank the lecturers, the students, the examination staff and all stakeholders involved in the teaching and learning process. All HEXCO centres are advised to collect results from their respective regions as from Monday 31 July 2023.Feedback
According to Professor Fanuel Tagwira, the pass rate has increased this season due to social interaction and direct contact teaching. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a decline in results due to limited interactions between staff and students, resulting in students reading on their own. However, he added that the ministry is committed to promoting a conducive learning environment for students and is striving for quality education.
