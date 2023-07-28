HEXCO Results For June 2023 Examinations Released

2 minutes ago

The Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Ministry has announced the release of the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) results for the June 2023 examinations.

Examination centres have been advised to collect the results from their respective regions starting next Monday. The results have shown a significant increase in the pass rate, from 60.9 percent in the previous year to 79 percent this season. In a statement, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the teaching and learning process and noted that the increase in the pass rate is due to the direct interaction and quality teaching between students and teachers. He said: