EU Election Observation Mission To Zimbabwe Pledges Impartiality, Non-interference

We will not correct possible shortcomings and we will not endorse the results or make any other statement about the quality of the process until respective stages are completed.

Zimbabwe and its people can count on our commitment to work undeterred and professionally as promised. These are the elections of the Zimbabwean people.

Added the EU EOM Chief Observer:

Our mandate is to assess all aspects of the electoral process and to analyse the extent to which these elections comply with international and regional standards for elections, as well as with Zimbabwean law. These standards are not imposed by the EU EOM. They are signed by Zimbabwe as part of Zimbabwe’s commitment to democratic processes. We are independent in our work. The EU EOM sees the deployment of the mission in the spirit of partnership in achieving common goals. The EU is to committed to accompanying the Zimbabwean people throughout the process”, underlined the Chief Observer. Following the deployment of our core team on 8 July and our 46 long-term observers earlier this week, I will come to Zimbabwe as soon as possible to learn also first-hand about the ongoing process for the 2023 Harmonised Elections. For election day our mission will be joined by 44 short-term observers, a delegation from the European Parliament and diplomats, accredited to the Republic of Zimbabwe. The EU EOM is expected to comprise over 150 observers from all 27 EU member states, plus Canada, Norway, and Switzerland.

Castaldo said the EU EOM will present a preliminary statement to the Zimbabwean authorities and to the Zimbabwean people some two days after the elections

He said the EU observers will remain in Zimbabwe after election day to observe also the post-election environment.

The EU EOM will then deliver a final report with recommendations about two months after the elections.

