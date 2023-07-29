Kasukuwere’s Campaign Team Plan Nationwide Protests

Whether Mnangagwa likes it or not, we are going to do everything to make sure that our Presidential candidate appears on the ballot paper come August 23. There are issues that need a political solution so we have changed the gear now, we are now engaging in another level of politics. We don’t care and we don’t mind that Mnangagwa claims to be the police, claims to be the army, claims to be the courts, judiciary. If he is going to deal with us let it be, what we want to see in Zimbabwe is a democracy, he should not choose an opponent to contest with, he is just like Saviour Kasukuwere.

Kunaka, the alleged former leader of the notorious Mbare-based Chipangano group, said the upcoming elections are a sham and have already been rigged by the judges. He said:

Already this election is a rigged election, rigged by the courts, he (Mnangagwa) is using the courts to send a signal that he is a winner already. Just imagine by dismissing those 12 MPs from CCC already ZANU PF has pocketed 12 uncontested MPs they have councillors and they already have senators. There is Kasiyamhuru and Busha who do not stay in Zimbabwe yet they are on the ballot contesting to be president. We are going to mobilise our people across ten provinces sooner the better. We are going to make this loud and clear that it’s now high time we take the bull by its horns. If it means they are going to kill us let it be, if they are going to arrest us let it be, Jails are not meant for the animals they are meant for the people.

Kunaka together with some senior ZANU PF officials was ousted from the party at the ZANU PF 6th National People’s Congress in 2014. He was part of Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First.

In 2018, when he appeared before the Motlanthe Commission, Kunaka claimed that he had played a key role in violence meted out on MDC-T, especially during the 2008 elections.

He accused the army of killing people during the 1 August 2018 protests and urged the commission to consider ZANU-PF’s alleged history of violence.

