Mnangagwa Hints At Scrapping RBZ's Forex Auction System

It has been put there to deal with a particular challenge and I think that challenge is going away. We may reach a stage very soon where we may not need it.

This comes after industry put pressure on the central bank governor, John Mangudya, to consider scrapping the “inefficient” foreign currency auction system or overhauling it.

Companies have been struggling to access foreign currency allotted to them through the foreign currency auction system, and going for several months before getting the allotted funds.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment