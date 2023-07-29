Pindula|Search Pindula
Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 17 Fixtures, TV Info, Venues

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2023 season Matchday 17 fixtures will be played on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Two of the matches will be broadcast LIVE on ZTN Prime (DStv channel 294), that is, Chicken Inn vs Hwange, and Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Highlanders.

Below are the matchday 17 fixtures in full:

Saturday, 29 July 2023

Chicken Inn versus Hwange (Luveve Stadium)

Manica Diamonds vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs Cranborne Bullets (Nyamhunga Stadium)

FC Platinum vs Sheasham (Mandava Stadium)

Sunday, 30 July 2023

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Highlanders (Baobab Stadium)

Black Rhinos vs Simba Bhora (Bata Stadium)

Dynamos vs Yadah (Barbourfields Stadium)

Triangle United vs Green Fuel (Gibbo Stadium)

Herentals College vs CAPS United (Mandava Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM.

 

